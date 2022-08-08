York Dungeon refuses to change name of highwayman Dick Turpin after complaints from parents

The complainants claim the use of Turpin's nickname rather than his full birth name of Richard could be misconstrued and be offensive to children.

A Dick Turpin carriage ride has been introduced at the attraction to tell the story of the stagecoach robber's exploits.

Although born in Essex and mainly active as a thief in the London area, in 1737 Turpin fled to Brough in East Yorkshire under a false name. He was taken into custody in Beverley after a row when he shot a man's gamecock. He was suspected of stealing horses - then a capital offence - and sent to York Castle to await the city's next assizes.

A letter written to his brother-in-law in Essex led to Turpin's downfall - when he refused to pay the postage, it remained in a post office where eventually a man who had taught Turpin to read and write recognised his handwriting and his true identity was revealed. He was executed at the Knavesmire in York - but became a cult figure after his death and entered folk memory.

The York Dungeon said: "Some parents did not take Dick’s return to he York Dungeon lightly, with the attraction receiving a number of requests for the character to be renamed to Richard due to the apparent rude nature of his nickname.

"The York Dungeon, however, has remained firm in their stance, stating that the Dick Turpin show will remain in the same name, despite the complaints. This means guests will be able to experience all the thrills and chills of Dick’s darkened carriage without any changes."

General manager Mark Mattinson added: “The York Dungeon is renowned for revealing the deepest and darkest secrets of the city’s unique past - whether that includes Dick or not!