York Minster: Colour and Light exhibition ends in stunning show at York Minster
The three-week display has combined famous and lesser-known stories about the city’s wildlife, from the peregrine falcons that call the Minster home and the foxes that roam the city after dark, to the horses that the Romans rode into Eboracum on, and the legendary dragons carved into York’s history.
The display on to the oldest part of the cathedral, which is also its main entrance and features the Rose Window, includes projections on a 10-minute loop.
It celebrates the diverse animals that have called York home - from the tansy beetle to the legendary dragons carved into the Minster.
Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said: “Colour & Light is fast becoming a highlight of York’s cultural calendar.
"The event started at York Minster in 2023, so we’re proud to partner with them again for our 2025 event.
"We’re particularly excited as this year’s projections showcase the diversity of wildlife and unique animal stories that makes York so special.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.