York Photo Walks: 'I love being able to pass on my knowledge and help people to see more creatively.'

Paula says there is a knack to taking the perfect photo, and nothing could be more inspiring than the beautiful city of York, where she is based. “As you look carefully at a scene, you stop and become more aware of your surroundings,” says Paula, whose love of photography was sparked by an album cover when she was 17.

It can be a very mindful process. The idea is to find that wonderful angle and composition in the creation of the picture.

“I love being able to pass on my knowledge and help people to see more creatively. With more of us reflecting on where we are in terms of our work-life balance, I really believe that having time to learn something creative while connecting with this beautiful city can be a rewarding experience.”

Paula Duck has started doing York Photo Walks, which shows budding photographers how they can learn to see artistically while walking through the city with their camera. Paula is pictured by York Minster. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Each Photo Walk starts at a popular landmark in the city and follows a route specially selected for both its historic interest and great vantage points for taking photos. And you don’t need a fancy camera – many people use the camera on their phone.

“We chat along the way about what we’re seeing, from the abbey ruins in Museum Gardens to the trees along the river, and explore together how to improve composition along with a variety of other tips and tricks.

"In such a beautiful city, there’s always lots to talk about with the buildings, the squirrels and the excitement of being out in the busy streets with your camera. And all the time we are encouraging you to see the world with an artistic eye.”

Since partnering with Uniquely Local, which offers hand-picked gift experiences in Yorkshire, Paula has seen her side hustle flourish.

Paula is pictured by Cliffords Tower Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

She is able to reach a much wider audience and attract visitors from around the UK – and beyond.

With so many wonderful places and such a rich history, Paula says there is always a picture to capture. York Photo Walks is about helping to develop photographic skills and knowledge, and exploring and uncovering photo opportunities in York.

Paula, who has lived in York for ten years and lives with her architect partner, her 16-year-old daughter and her 23-year-old stepson, first got into photography in her teens, looking at album covers.

She recalls how vinyl was a big thing, and she was intrigued by how the photos were created.

Paula Duck has started doing York Photo Walks, which shows budding photographers how they can learn to see artistically while walking through the city with their camera. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

After obtaining a point-and-shoot camera at 17 years old, she did a three-year course in photography, film and TV at Salisbury College of Art. It was there that Paula decided it was what she wanted to do as a career, and after meeting someone at college on the same course as her, they set up their own business, specialising in brand photography.

In 1997, she got a chance to move to Canada, where she lived in Toronto for three years before coming back to London to work in marketing for a video visuals company. But redundancy gave her the impetus to follow her passion for photography again, and she once more set up her own business creating portraits with a difference, such as for personal brands and solo entrepreneurs.

A lover of her home city of York, she says: "I love capturing shots of everyday street life and the places I visit just for me."

Paula threw herself into street photography and began running the York photo walks four years ago. "I decided I wanted to get out and about. I show people how to get a great picture of York Minster. I take them down snickelways. I show them iconic views but also take them off the beaten track.

"There is a beautiful 14th-century holy trinity church we visit, and an edible garden at the back of York Art Gallery where we do nature photography. We photograph huge rhubarb, black elderberry bushes, bamboo, rose hip, and all types of herbs such as sage, mint, rosemary, and we take in the stunning views of the minister from the bar walls."

Paula offers one-hour walks and longer three-hour walks with up to six people per walk. Two years ago, she introduced street photography in the shambles. "I really enjoy passing on my knowledge. I show people how to take a great street photo.

"I love being able to create something that matters to people, giving them great visuals and being able to help people show their authentic side and help people tell their story, capturing the authentic moment."

And she says she gets huge amounts of pleasure from being able to help others achieve success.

"I like being able to give people really good advice, I love meeting different people and showing people they can be creative. I have been involved in teaching photography to children and adults for many years, and passing on my knowledge is an enriching experience.

Paula says one customer told her he had "no imagination", but she recalls, "by the end of the walk, he was going and finding a shot and creating something amazing. It was so rewarding." She has also started taking larger groups around as team building for offices, where they just bring smartphones to capture some fantastic shots and says she welcomes hen and stag dos who may want to do something fun and creative as they celebrate. "We did a gardening group and took great photos of plants by waiting for sunlight to hit flowers, or the moment a bee lands.”

Some of Paula's other loves include sailing, playing, watching and listening to music and visiting cities all around the world. But it is York and Yorkshire that really inspire her.

