Yorkshire bibliophile's rare library of witchcraft and war drive surprise price at auction

A rare treasure trove of books covering a history of Britain from witchcraft to war has sold spectacularly at auction to surpass all expectations.

David Stather, a lawyer and bibliophile from York, gathered a vast library over his lifetime which was brought to auction by Tennants Auctioneers on Wednesday.

Among the literature to drive significant interest was a group of 41 Civil War pamphlets, which sold for a surprise £16,000 against an estimate of £400 to £600.

A mid-16th century copy of ‘The Workes of Sir Thomas More’, which belonged to the Roper family and was passed down among the generations, sold for £10,000.

Harriet Hunter Smart, from Tennants Auctioneers, looking at Lot 139 - More (Sir Thomas, Saint) ‘The Works of Sir Thomas More, Knyght, sometyne Lorde Chauncellour of England, written by him in the English Tongue’ - A collection of works by Sir Thomas More, Printed in 1557. Image: James Hardisty

One of the oldest items, an incunable printed in 1495, often attributed to Saint Jerome and printed by Wynkyn de Worde sold for £9,000. A letter relating to the Siege of Carlisle in 1644 - sent to Prince Rupert and describing the difficulties of raising money - was sold for £2,000.

One of the most anticipated sections of the library focused on early books on witchcraft, which the auctioneers said certainly attracted interest from bidders. Reginald Scot’s 1584 first edition of ‘The Discoverie of Witchcraft…’ and the 1665 third edition of his ‘The Discovery of Witchcraft’ sold for £6,000 each.

Mr Stather, who died last year, had an overriding interest in history and the law. Many books had been lovingly preserved, rescued to be rebound in befitting style.

The David Stather Library Sale, with 228 lots, achieved a total hammer price totalling £272,570,far exceeding its pre-sale estimate with 99 per cent sold.

A collection of works by Sir Thomas More, Printed in 1557 - Once owned by William Rooper or Roper (1496-1578), Thomas More’s son-in-law, who had lived in More’s household for 16 years. Image: James Hardisty

Mr Stather's early interest in history and books was sparked during his school days at Pocklington School, near York. It was during this time that he had discovered Spelman’s, a renowned antiquarian book shop in Micklegate, York, where he was advised by Ken Spelman himself.

After a career in private practice and in legal aid, his retirement years in Wilberfoss, near York, afforded him the time to devote himself to local historical research and to his antiquarian books.

Mr Stather was described by a friend as "a bibliophile to the end of his days", who took no greater pleasure than in ensuring the survival of numerous books for a further century or two.

Books from The David Stather Library, a remarkable private collection put together over a lifetime. Image: James Hardisty