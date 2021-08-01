Yorkshire Day message projected onto 73m high turbine near Market Weighton

The Yorkshire Post teamed up with Octopus Energy to send out a huge message for Yorkshire Day.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 2:48 pm
The company's 73m high wind turbine in Market Weighton was lit up with a Happy Yorkshire Day message from both The Yorkshire Post and Octopus Energy.

The light projection was part of a number of events taking place across God's Own Country on August to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

It saw the turbine's rotors turned into a white rose with a message to all of our readers going down the huge tower, while Octopus Energy's projection saw them turned into a classic Yorkshire drystone wall.

The Yorkshire Day projection (Credit: Octopus Energy)

The huge turbine is part of Octopus Energy's local 'Fan Club' tariff, offering Octopus customers who are living near Market Weighton cheaper 100% renewable electricity when the turbines are spinning.

And as the turbine say, Happy Yorkshire Day from everyone here at The Yorkshire Post!

Market Weighton