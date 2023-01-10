News you can trust since 1754
Yorkshire pub which closed during Covid lockdown is reopening as a nursery - see inside

A former Yorkshire pub has been converted into a nursery for 100 children – here’s the story from start to finish in pictures.

By James Carney
4 hours ago

The Wheatsheaf on Altofts Lane, Whitwood, near Castleford, will also include a “family hub” where families can come and network, listen to speakers and attend training sessions.

Owner Rachel Hill, who documented the building’s transformation and said: “The last few years have been unbelievably tough but we are excited for the future. Having refurbished the old pub building we are extremely proud of the stunning purpose designed space we have created.”

1. Wheatsheaf collage.jpg

Here's a collection of pictures of the newly converted New Wheatsheaf pub

2. Wheatsheaf 13.jpeg

The former New Wheatsheaf pub

3. Wheatsheaf 3.jpeg

The former pub has undergone massive changes inside.

4. Wheatsheaf 5.jpeg

The New Wheatsheaf closed after 34 years - after announcing coronavirus had proven 'too much' for the business.

