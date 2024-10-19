Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prime land value of an historic village or town centre plot can often be worth far more as housing or flats than as a pub with a marginal profit.

But amid allegations of sites left empty or to "rack and ruin", reinforcing suggestions they cannot prosper, there are calls for more council powers to intervene.

Campaigners, warning the community value of a pub is far greater than a spreadsheet can compare, are calling for a simple but radical change to planning law to address the "weak and flawed Asset of Community Value system".

Campaigners call for support to protect the future of pubs

If an historic pub for sale had to be publicly marketed as a pub for a full year - and at an independently valued price – that would stop viable and wanted pubs from being closed, they insist.

Only then should the Government's asset of community value (ACV) system kick in, where communities could bid to buy it - and again at its market value as a pub.

Greg Mulholland, former Lib Dem MP for Leeds North West, is now Campaign Director of Campaign for Pubs and Chair of the British Pub Confederation.

"Pubs are closing all over Yorkshire," he said. "We see communities losing their pubs, in many cases unnecessarily, simply because the owner or a developer is seeking to cash in by converting the pub or developing the site.

Greg Mulholland. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"These are often historical buildings, some surviving several centuries and through two world wars. All of that is lost when a pub – say worth £300,000 as a business - is sold for a much higher price to be converted or demolished.

"The ACV system is so frustratingly weak and flawed and the planning system as it is doesn’t provide enough protection to stop viable pubs being developed. If a pub is wanted and there is a buyer as a pub, it should continue to be a pub. Just adding that simple principle to planning law would give every pub a chance when it is threatened with redevelopment."

At present, ACV protections exist to ensure communities have the right to bid - that is bid not buy - their local pub if the council agrees to list it as a heritage asset.

It does not mean the owner has to accept this offer at a market rate. And, once the ACV six month moratorium is triggered, an ACV actually prevents the pub from being marketed as a pub - or sold as such to others – which is exactly what communities fighting to save their pub would want.

Campaigners call for greater protections for pubs.

In addition, Mr Mulholland said that owners deliberately leaving pubs derelict is a problem and that there are too many examples of treasured and historic buildings left for years to rot and ruin, or kept closed all winter as the rain gets in, all so the owner or developer can get their way to develop the pub.

"They then use this to try to persuade councils 'that the pub isn't viable'," he said. "And the council all too often will say ‘it's been shut for years' and just accepts the owner’s claim of ‘unviability’. Some are frankly just nodding permissions through and ignoring the facts.

"What makes it even more frustrating is that in many cases there are actually parties that are willing - and able - to buy these historic pubs. But their interest and bids are being ignored in too many cases, and instead viable pubs are being turned into houses or flats.

"We welcome that the Government has suggested it will give communities the right to actually buy community assets but this would not stop owners simply demanding far more than the pub is worth as a pub, turning around and saying 'well you can have it for £1m', meaning the right to buy becomes meaningless."

Called-for reforms would only apply to public houses that have existed for over 50 years, ensuring it protects genuine heritage rather than proving a burden to pop-ups or bars.

Ultimately, said Mr Mulholland, it's a "national scandal" that such settings are lost when many are very much wanted and could thrive.