The Marquess and Marchioness of Normanby are holding the open gardens event at Mulgrave Castle in aid of the war in Ukraine.

The gardens are open on Sunday July 10 from 10am-4pm and a range of activities have been organised.

Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a lead.

Mulgrave Castle

The programme includes a classic car show, car boot sale, fundraising car wash at Lythe fire station, teas on the lawn, children's nature trail, clay pigeon shooting, woodland walks, fly fishing and cricket.

There will be food and drink stalls.

Parking is £2 per car or £10 for car boot sale participants.

Gardens entry is £5 for adults and free for under 16s.

The gardens will also open on July 24 from 1-5pm as part of Whitby Regatta.