Yorkshire Wolds Railway's annual model show a success after being held over two days for the first time

Katy Bowser said “We worked really hard to bring over 16 layouts together under one roof, ranging from Z to O gauge and from 1.5ft long to over 20ft long. Scarborough Trams and Settrington are just a few examples of the layouts that are based on locations near to us. When we planned the first show five years ago, we had no idea it would turn into such a popular event. Being able to extend the duration of the show to two days really gives people plenty of opportunity to visit and see the wonderful models on display.”