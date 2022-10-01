Yorkshire Wolds Way: Milestone anniversary for one of the best places to go walking in Yorkshire

This is the Yorkshire Wolds Way, a 79-mile route crossing chalk landscapes and gentle hills across the breadth of its scenic length.

As tomorrow marks 40 years since the route became a National Trail, those charged with its care reflect on what it represents. There is history, in the deserted medieval village of Wharram Percy. Heritage, in the span of the Humber Bridge. Then the rich layers of landscapes, chalk valleys and rolling hills.

To National Trails officer Malcolm Hodgson, involved for more than 30 years, it's one of the most peaceful places in the area. To Patrick Wharam, countryside access manager for East Riding Council, it's simply "amazing".

Pat Wharam Countryside Access officer for the East Riding on the Yorkshire Wolds Way near Thixendale. Sunday Oct 2 marks the 40th anniversary of the Yorkshire Wolds Way. To mark it, ramblers and trail rangers are guiding people on shorter walks crossing its 79-mile stretch from the Humber Bridge to Filey Brigg. Picture Tony Johnson

He said: "It's quite a peaceful experience, when you walk the Yorkshire Wolds Way. There's the features of the dry chalk valleys. Beautiful curved grass valleys that wend along the Yorkshire Wolds.

"'There is a group of local people interested in creating a UNESCO geopark, to celebrate the most northerly outcrop of chalk in England, with its own geology and wildlife.

"Many people go to the Yorkshire Dales or the North York Moors. This is a bit of a hidden asset really."

In June last year, Natural England announced that part of the Yorkshire Wolds would be considered for designation as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Dew Ponds on the Wolds Way near Thixendale. Picture Tony Johnson

Tomorrow, on its anniversary, there is to be an adventure ramble with groups covering seven stretches. There will be cake.

This is gently countryside, said Mr Wharam. From the banks of the mighty Humber estuary to the dry chalk valleys. Then the grassy valleys of the Wolds before the dramatic headland of Filey Brigg.

The trail is to be split into shorter sections of 11 miles, with each group guided by leaders, to cover in a combined effort all 79 miles.

The region is "lucky" to have access to such National Trails, Mr Wharam reflected, funded by Natural England with local councils in North Yorkshire and East Riding.

Over 40 years, the Yorkshire Wolds Way has become established with communities, landowners and businesses. Awareness of the benefits of the great outdoors has grown, added Mr Wharam. Those using it have changed from long-distance walkers to people seeking respite in the countryside, little churches, a "decent pint", and a "friendly Yorkshire welcome".

He said: "It's become a real success. It's really important now, connecting with the environment. A lot of people might have forgotten why it's important. It's a great way of getting out to the countryside.”

