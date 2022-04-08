The places identified in the study, carried out by ShoeZone, have some of the most impressive views in Yorkshire, as well as idyllic canalside walks and unique features like rock formations that are millions of years old.

These are the top ten most Instagrammed walks in Yorkshire:

Whitby to Robin Hood’s Bay (1.2m posts)

Malham Cove

Taking in sublime views of Yorkshire’s coast, this stunning walk boasts a mix of history, architecture, and spooky tales of Count Dracula.

The popular Yorkshire coastal walk takes around three hours to complete and is seven miles long.

Often, visitors choose to start the walk by going up the 199 steps at St Mary’s Churchyard, which leads to impressive views of the town and two lighthouses by the harbour.

Heading towards Robin Hood’s Bay, walkers can admire the cliffs and are treated with the choice of many local pubs and fish and chip shops to stop by for a break.

Robin Hood's Bay

Ripon Canal (160k posts)

An accessible wheelchair and pram friendly walk along Ripon canal, this route is popular with families and those wanting a relatively easy, scenic walk.

The route starts in the heart of the busy medieval city of Ripon, and follows the canal down to stunning countryside views - a tranquil spot away from the hustle and bustle.

The route is lined with historic landmarks including a renovated warehouse and Ripon Cathedral.

Fountains Abbey

Skipton to Saltaire Canal Walk, (144k posts)

Following the Leeds and Liverpool canal, this 16-mile walk begins in the charming market town of Skipton.

Walkers then pass through the Yorkshire Dales on a route that follows the River Aire valley and provides stunning rural views.

The walk finishes at a favourite Yorkshire destination - Saltaire, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site thanks to its industrial history.

Malham Cove and Gordale Scar (116k posts)

This walk takes you through some of Yorkshire’s most incredible geological wonders - some of which have made appearances in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows.

The route passes by Janet's Foss, a small yet stunning waterfall in Malham, and then moves through to the Limestone Pavement made famous by Harry Potter.

Bird watchers will especially enjoy this walk as there is a chance of spotting peregrine falcons at Malham Cove.

Old Saltburn to Warsett Hill (107k posts)

A circular coastal route, starting in picturesque Saltburn-by-the-sea, a Victorian seaside town.

The walk offers striking sea views as you follow the Cleveland Way cliff path towards Warsett Hill.

It finishes on Warsett Hill, which has historical Roman connections and was once used as a Roman defensive sight station.

Ravenscar to Robin Hood’s Bay (88k posts)

An 11-mile walk which starts in Ravenscar, the route offers dramatic cliff top views and a great spot for photography.

The route travels along Howdale Moor which boasts scenic moorland views, before moving onto the old Scarborough-to-Whitby railway line to Robin Hood’s Bay.

Robin Hood’s Bay is well known for being a historic spot for smugglers and the area is full of secret tunnels and hidden alleys.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal (67k posts)

Fountains Abbey is a popular National Trust and World Heritage site where you’ll discover ancient abbey ruins surrounded by a unique water garden.

The water garden at Studley Royal is a spectacular Georgian construction and was granted World Heritage Status in 1986.

Visitors can enjoy following trails and footpaths that explore the beautiful landscape and enjoy refreshments in the tearoom onsite.

Ingleton Falls Trail (56k posts)

Following through woodland paths and riverside tracks, this walk takes you past four beautiful waterfalls.

The footpaths run close to the edge of the rivers and provide stunning views of the waterfalls, making it a fantastic spot for photography.

Walking boots are recommended due to the large number of steps, which also make it an unsuitable route for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Richmond to Reeth (54k posts)

The walk begins in the historic market town of Richmond, which boasts Georgian architecture and a Norman Castle.

It then runs through Swaledale, passing by scenic rivers and meadows - another great spot for keen photographers.

Finishing in Reeth, a former Saxon settlement, walkers then have the chance to enjoy one of the many welcoming pubs in the village that offer local ales and food.

Brimham Rocks (50k posts)

Brimham Rocks comprises of an arrangement of giant moorland rock formations, sculpted and weathered for over 320 million years.

The area is a 183.9-hectare biological Site of Special Scientific Interest and Geological Conservation Review site, providing a very interesting walk.