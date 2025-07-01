Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But dinosaurs are also a great way to introduce young minds to science, and a new book created by regional experts has added to that base of knowledge.

Yorkshire’s Amazing Dinosaur Coast was written by Roger Osborne, curator of geology at Whitby Museum, and illustrated by James McKay with acrylic paint.

It features dinosaurs, sea monsters, ammonites, woolly mammoths and much more to tell the story of pre-historic creatures on the Yorkshire Coast – which is a 200-million-year story through Jurassic seas and jungles, the ice ages and on to the arrival of humans.

One of James McKay's illustrations for Yorkshire’s Amazing Dinosaur Coast.

James says: “Learning about dinosaurs and giant, ferocious monsters from pre-history is a brilliant way to get children interested in science in general. Just by being interested in dinosaurs, they learn about geology, they learn about animal anatomy, animal behavior, how science is conducted, things to do with ecology, how the world works, continental drift, all of these kinds of scientific ideas. It's a really brilliant way to get children interested in science.

"I wanted to do a book for the general reader or children, but with illustrations that were really up to date and with state of the art knowledge from the scientists. You've got a lot of children's books about dinosaurs that are really awful. The illustrations are done by people who don't know anything about dinosaurs (which) are just kind of computer generated, and the text is really condescending and inaccurate. We wanted to do something that was a children's guidebook, but wanted it to be high quality and use beautiful illustrations to bring it to life.”

McKay works with scientists to create his paintings, which have been used on the cover of journals as well as a huge mural on the University of Leeds campus. They include not just depictions of the past but visions of the future, showing a world where people around the globe can live well without harming the environment.

The new book, though, is a chance to celebrate the heritage of Yorkshire’s coast.

James McKay.

McKay, who is manager of the EPSRC Centres for Doctoral Training in Bioenergy at the University of Leeds, was recently doing a talk in Lyme Regis, part of the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, but says it is not so different to the coastline of Yorkshire.

"It's the same kind of period of time, and we've got the same kind of animals, but the Yorkshire Coast doesn't get half the recognition of that coast.”

He thinks might be be to do with its proximity to London and its association with 19th century palaeontologist Mary Anning.

In Roger, the artist has found someone who not only has a wealth of knowledge to inform his work but who is co-director of High Tide Publishing, which has released the book. "I love that process,” he says. “My artwork becomes stronger if people are giving me really great guidance and advice.”