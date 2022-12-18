Many of Yorkshire’s historic pubs date back 200 to 400 years with fascinating backgrounds.
Most people choose to visit the pub for its great selection of beers, ales and lagers, but they also choose pubs for the ambience.
Pubs are known for their character and unique atmosphere, more so in Yorkshire as the region was first occupied after the retreat of the ice age at around 8000 BC.
1. Old Queens Head, Sheffield
The Old Queens Head was built circa 1475, but the earliest known written record of the building is in a 1582 inventory of the estate of George Talbot, 6th Earl of Shrewsbury, including the furnishings of the pub which was then called ‘The Hawle at the Poandes’ or ‘Hall i’ th’ Ponds’. The pub’s current name is in reference to Mary, Queen of Scots, who was imprisoned in Sheffield from 1570 to 1584.
Photo: Alex Moore
2. The Bingley Arms, Bardsey
This is said to officially be the oldest pub in Britain as it dates back more than 1,000 years to when Vikings were conquering parts of the country and before England had its first King.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. The Old Bridge Inn Ripponden
The earliest record of the Old Bridge Inn is said to be from 1307 and was then the residence of the early Yeoman Clothier Robert of Brigge of Soland.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Ye Olde Starre Inne, York
Ye Olde Starre Inne was built in 1644 and is thought to be York’s oldest public house. During the English Civil War, it was used as a hospital and mortuary for soldiers.
Photo: James Hardisty