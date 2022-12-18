1. Old Queens Head, Sheffield

The Old Queens Head was built circa 1475, but the earliest known written record of the building is in a 1582 inventory of the estate of George Talbot, 6th Earl of Shrewsbury, including the furnishings of the pub which was then called ‘The Hawle at the Poandes’ or ‘Hall i’ th’ Ponds’. The pub’s current name is in reference to Mary, Queen of Scots, who was imprisoned in Sheffield from 1570 to 1584.

Photo: Alex Moore