Yorkshire's most festive villages: The most Christmassy areas in God's Own Country, according to readers

If you're looking to get into the festive spirit in Yorkshire, look no further - our readers have revealed their favourite festive villages.

By Caroline Howley
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:16 pm

We asked you about Yorkshire' s most festive villages - here's what you had to say.

"The Village I live in. Askrigg. Christmas Tree Festival and Advent windows light up the village" - Joanna Benbow

"I've only lived in Yorkshire since 2004, but to me Kettlewell takes some beating. Stunning place" - Steve Gilbert

"Kettlewell is my absolute favourite" - Janet Wood

"I love Helmsley. It is so beautiful. You must be so.lucky if you live there." - Marion Simpson

"I was thinking Helmsley too,we went there one Christmas a few years ago ,it was my best day out ever ,lots of beautifully decorated villages around there too" - Joan Sullivan

"Haworth" - Kate Wroot

"Baildon was magical today, with our choir and Christmas lights. Lucky to live in such a lovely place." - Michael Busfield

"It's not festive pretty but living in Hunsworth village I do find myself to be very lucky to have doorstep access to fields around the village where I walk my dog. Then from my home office window I look over those fields while working. Perfect." - Grant Glover

"Wentworth" - Andy Smith

"Fadmoor with the Christmas lights on!" - Jarvis Browning

"Bishop Burton" - Siriol Jenkins

"Probably Hawes or Grassington both beautiful" - June Grieg

"Thornton-le-Dale" - Mary Waddington

"Askrigg. Everyone has a advent window." - Lorraine Chapman

