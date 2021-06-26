You're not really from Yorkshire if you've never...

We asked you what only Yorkshire folk do - and you delivered, from chippy orders to letting someone pay for your pints all night.

By Caroline Howley
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 2:10 pm
Yorkshire Dales scenery

Here's what you said. Scroll down and see how many of these you've done.

"Said, when asked on holiday where are you from, Yorkshire rather than England" - Catherine Turner

"Walked past someone in the street and said. “Morning/Afternoon. When I lived in London, southerners hated that!" - Jim Chappelow

"If you never prefix family names with our (our Bev, our Lynne) when I first left Yorkshire, people thought it was weird that everyone in my family is called our." - Dawn Hoyle

"Shouted 'ow MUCH?!? when buying a pint somewhere else in the country." - Caron Hayward

"Pointed out the house in the middle of the M62 as you pass it." - Kerry Laville

"Put an extra word 'me' on the end of any comment about yourself: 'I always do that, me'" - Sadie Erica

"Eaten a pork pie or black pudding." - Keith Vaines

"Ordered chips in thick gravy." - Mark Johnson

"Told someone from Manchester that they’re not proper Northern!" - Sally Read

"Called your 'Dinner' - 'Tea'" - Craig Allen

"Told someone else every 30 seconds that you're from Yorkshire" - John Clark

"Walk in a room and say 'Nar then'" - Stuart Bell

"Replied to the Yorkshire Post on Facebook..." - Chris Shaw

"Had Yorkshire pudding as a starter before your dinner." - Brenda Darlington

"Walked up a ginnel!" - Paul Alster

"Let other people pay for your beer all night." - Bryden Holden

"Asked someone if they want a chuddy." - Safiyah Bi

"Gone t’shop" - Lindsay Harrison

"Fetched coyl, from the coyl Hoyle." Mick Oconnell

