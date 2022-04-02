Cinderellas in Leeds was a nightclub mentioned by a large number of our readers.
Cinderellas in Leeds was a nightclub mentioned by a large number of our readers.

Yorkshire's most iconic nightclubs past and present: These are the venues you loved the most

Their heyday may be long gone, but that doesn't stop us looking back and thinking about better times.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 2:03 pm

On our Facebook page we asked Yorkshire Post readers to name their most iconic nightclubs - and we had hundreds of responses.

It brought back fond memories of youths spent dancing the night away at Cinderellas in Leeds or watching some of the biggest names in showbiz at the Batley Variety Club.

For others, it meant watching gigs at The Leadmill before sticking around for the clubnight, or seeing in the new millennium at Gatecrasher in Sheffield.

So, to help jog those memories even further we've delved into our archive to find images of some of the most memorable and iconic nightclubs ever to be held in Yorkshire.

And even though it's still open and going strong, we've included Acapulcos in Halifax, because how could we not?

Have we missed any? Let us know here.

1. Gatecrasher, Sheffield

Bringing in the new millennium at Gatecrasher in Sheffield

Photo Sales

2. Laughton's Scarborough

Squeezed in between a pub and a record store, is there a better place for a nightclub?

Photo Sales

3. Josephine's, Sheffield

Staying in the Steel City, here's the opening of Josephine's in the 1976.

Photo Sales

4. Rooftop Gardens in Wakefield

The Rooftop Gardens in Wakefield got plenty of votes from our readers

Photo Sales
YorkshireFacebookYorkshire PostLeedsHalifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 3