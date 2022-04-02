Yorkshire's most iconic nightclubs past and present: These are the venues you loved the most

On our Facebook page we asked Yorkshire Post readers to name their most iconic nightclubs - and we had hundreds of responses.

It brought back fond memories of youths spent dancing the night away at Cinderellas in Leeds or watching some of the biggest names in showbiz at the Batley Variety Club.

For others, it meant watching gigs at The Leadmill before sticking around for the clubnight, or seeing in the new millennium at Gatecrasher in Sheffield.

So, to help jog those memories even further we've delved into our archive to find images of some of the most memorable and iconic nightclubs ever to be held in Yorkshire.

And even though it's still open and going strong, we've included Acapulcos in Halifax, because how could we not?

1. Gatecrasher, Sheffield Bringing in the new millennium at Gatecrasher in Sheffield

2. Laughton's Scarborough Squeezed in between a pub and a record store, is there a better place for a nightclub?

3. Josephine's, Sheffield Staying in the Steel City, here's the opening of Josephine's in the 1976.

4. Rooftop Gardens in Wakefield The Rooftop Gardens in Wakefield got plenty of votes from our readers