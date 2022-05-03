Yorkshire's Scampston Hall throws open its doors to visitors for first time since start of Covid pandemic

Scampston Hall, near Scarborough, which has been largely closed to visitors since before covid  is due to reopen on Sunday May 15 until the end of July.

By Sue Wilkinson
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 3:00 pm
Scampston Hall will be reopening to the public for guided tours from Sunday May 15
Scampston Hall is a regency-style house set within Capability Brown Parkland. It is best known for its award-winning contemporary walled garden which sits within the 18th-century kitchen

garden walls.

The gardens and parkland have been open to the public since the end of March.

Scampston Estate has been in the same family for over three centuries. The Hall was remodelled in 1800, and this is the house as it can be viewed today, with elegant regency interiors.

The art collection is extensive and includes a number of paintings by Gainsborough and Marlow.

Chris Legard, owner of Scampston Hall, is delighted to welcome visitors. He said: “We open the hall for a short but special period over the summer months.

"As it is a family home, our hope is that guided tours are a more intimate experience than visits to many other stately home attractions.

"Miranda and I delight in welcoming the public and sharing the collections built up by my ancestors. We offer a warm welcome, being greeted by the Butler, Craig, or myself, and liven

up each tour with some excellent anecdotes.”

The hall will be available for afternoon guided tours from Sunday May until Sunday July 31. It is open Wednesday to Friday, as well as Sundays and bankholidays and tours take place at noon, 1pm and 2pm.

For more information, please visit: scampston.co.uk or contact [email protected]

