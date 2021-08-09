Staff at Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be hosting an engine ground run experience for the legendary Cold War aircraft which is sadly no longer able to fly.

On Sunday 19 September for £125, visitors will be able to experience 'the Vulcan effect’ and hear ‘the howl’ of the mighty Olympus engines, get up close under the famous delta wing, and meet the ground crew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Vulcan To The Sky Trust, which cares for the plane, said: “There will be plenty of photo opportunities for you to capture the memory, to show to family and friends.

The Vulcan XH558 at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

"As always, all proceeds from these events go towards helping to care for the Vulcan XH558. An amazing and memorable experience.”

The visit begins with a meet-and-greet in The Harvey Arms, Finningley and includes free parking, return transport to see XH558, drinks and a light lunch.

Visitors will then be able to see the ground crew prepare the aircraft for power-on and there will also be short visit to the cockpit for a photo opportunity.

And guests will also be able to witness the aircraft come to life as the control surfaces – elevons and rudder - are exercised in preparation for all Olympus engines being started.