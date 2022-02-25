From the billowing clouds in a steam train's wake to a poignant farewell on the station platform, each of these pictures has its own story to tell.

Such award-winning pictures, however, come not from seasoned photographers but from those of the future who might one day take centre-stage.

Last night saw the winners revealed for the Young Railway Photographer of the Year competition, with 20-year-old Bradley Langton from Driffield crowned overall winner.

Overall winning image & 1st place 19-25 category, Platform 1 King's Cross, Bradley Langton of Driffield.

The ceremony, at the National Railway Museum in York, is now to be followed by a special exhibition featuring some 48 photographs all taken by upcoming stars.

Charlotte Kingston is the museum's head of interpretation and design, and helped judge the competition.

She said: "Railways hold a lot of memories for people, as well as bring a part and parcel of our everyday lives. They are our everyday but also our special days.

1st place 19-25 category, Black 5 No. 45212 crosses Glenfinnan Viaduct, Bradley Langton

"I'm really impressed that these young people, capturing what they've seen and what railways mean to them, have tapped into that understanding.

"We thought we would get good stuff, but we got great stuff, inspiring the railway photographers of the future. They have exceeded all expectations."

The competition, set up by the Railway Photographic Society to mark their centenary, drew some 900 entries from 150 people nationwide with the youngest aged just eight-years-old.

Launched in 2019, and delayed as a result of the pandemic, the brief was 'the Railway seen', covering interpretation from rail bridges to infrastructure and freight as well as journeys involved.

1st place 19-25 category, image by Bradley Langton

Winning entry

The overall winning entry from Mr Langton was of a "technically accomplished" reflected view of an LNER Class 91 locomotive at London King’s Cross station.

His photograph of a couple embracing on the platform while wearing masks at the height of the pandemic, meanwhile, also saw him named winner in the age 19-25 category.

To Ms Kingston such pictures capture the significance of a single moment, and the broad reach of railways’ impact and beauty.

1st place under 19s category, Whitby departure, Sean Mattock (17)

She added: We really wanted people to embrace that wonderful breadth that the railway has.

"That's why the competition has been so interesting, and why railways are so interesting. They have that incredibly strong connection to people. We were really impressed."

Among prizes for winners are photographic equipment, railway books, training opportunities and a behind-the-scenes tour of the National Railway Museum.

As part of their prize, Network Rail has also given Mr Bradley the chance to photograph the Forth Bridge in Scotland, while a 288-page book has been published by Silver Link Publishing and Morton’s Books which includes the majority of competition entries and the winning images.

'Impressive'

Competition organiser John Hillier, from the Railway Photographic Society and Bahamas Locomotive Society, congratulated winners as he extended thanks to those who took part.

1st place under 19s category, The people of the railway, Sean Mattocks (17).

He said: "Judges were impressed with the standard of entries which covered a wide range of subjects and locations across the UK, celebrating the richness of our railways.

"The overall winning entry from Bradley Langton is a picture of high technical merit with some great colours and definition. It portrays a blend of the traditional and modern and is the ‘stand-out’ shot of the railways today and a worthy winner.”

Exhibition

A temporary exhibition of 48 photos from the competition goes on display in the National Railway Museum's Great Hall from this weekend until June.

Entries were under two categories, from age 19-25 and under 19s. The winner in the under 19 category was Sean Mattocks, aged 17 and from Burnley, with closed ups of people and locomotives.

In the 19-25 category, the winner was Driffield's Bradley Langton, whose set of entries included a "striking" shot of Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Scottish Highlands, made famous by the Harry Potter films.

The Young Railway Photographer of the Year competition is supported by Network Rail, the National Railway Museum, Jessops Europe Limited, Mortons Media Ltd (Railway Magazine, Heritage Railway, Rail Express), Bauer Media (Rail, Steam Railway), the Bahamas Locomotive Society and Silver Link Publishing.

Winners

Young Railway Photographer of the Year under 19s category

1st Sean Mattocks (17), from Burnley

2nd Ben Taylor (17), from Prescot

3rd Rowan Harris-Jones (17), from Berwick-Upon-Tweed

Young Railway Photographer of the Year 19-25s category

1st Bradley Langton (20), from Driffield

2nd Liam Barnes (20), from Rossendale

3rd Dylan Robinson (19), from Cradley Heath

Judges’ Picks

· Matthew Howe (16), from St. Ives

· Shane Gopal (17), from Peterborough

· Henry Pinkney (13), from Ely

· Maud Webster (20), from Newcastle Upon Tyne

· Leo Fleming (10), from Canterbury

· Christopher Ainscough (24), from Wigan

· Gwion Clark (18), from Conwy

Railway Photographic Society Special Award

Gwion Clark (18), from Conwy

Overall Young Railway Photographer of the Year

Bradley Langton, (20) from Driffield

