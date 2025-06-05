With its deep-rooted traditions, creative spirit and famous ales, Masham brings together all the elements that make Yorkshire’s historic towns so distinctive.

Nestled in the rolling landscapes of Lower Wensleydale, Masham is a market town that seamlessly weaves together centuries of history, ecclesiastical intrigue and a brewing heritage that continues to define its character today.

Masham's origins trace back to the Anglo-Saxon period, with its name deriving from "Mæssa's Ham," meaning "Mæssa's homestead."

The town was recorded in the Domesday Book, which noted the presence of a church and a community engaged in agriculture and trade.

In 1251, it was granted its first market charter, and today the wide cobbled market square—one of the largest in Yorkshire—still hosts weekly markets and seasonal fairs that echo its medieval past.

One of Masham’s most distinctive features is its status as a “peculier” — an ecclesiastical jurisdiction exempt from the authority of the local bishop.

This led to the formation of the Peculier Court, managed by a group known as the “Four and Twenty,” who held authority over church affairs in the town.

This rare status inspired the name of one of its most famous exports: Theakston Brewery’s “Old Peculier” ale.

The town’s spiritual heart, the Church of St Mary the Virgin, stands on a site of Christian worship that dates back over 1,400 years, with remnants of Anglo-Saxon crosses still visible in its grounds.

Masham's brewing legacy is known far beyond its borders.

Theakston Brewery, established in 1827, put the town firmly on the map, and in 1992, a new chapter began when Paul Theakston—breaking away from the family firm—founded Black Sheep Brewery just a short stroll across the town.

Both breweries continue to attract visitors for tours and tastings, ensuring the aroma of hops and malt remains part of Masham’s daily rhythm.

T&R Theakston has launched the first ever brand extension of its iconic Old Peculier ale in the brewery’s almost 200-year history, as it adds Peculier IPA to its range.

But it isn’t just beer that’s brewed in Masham. The town has long drawn artists to its streets and surrounding countryside.

Painters like Julius Caesar Ibbetson and George Cuitt the Younger found inspiration in its views, and that artistic spirit continues in Masham today with galleries, studios, and regular arts festivals that celebrate local talent.

As with many Yorkshire towns, Masham has known sorrow. In the wake of the First World War, residents raised funds for a war memorial, now standing in the churchyard.

Crafted by Hems and Sons of Exeter, it lists the names of local men who never returned, a lasting reminder of the town’s deep-rooted community and resilience.

Today, Masham is both a living town and a place steeped in the stories of the past.