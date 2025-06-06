North Landing: From smuggling caves to fishing cobles, the story of a Yorkshire cove

North Landing beach in Flamborough, East Yorkshire, is a site rich in maritime heritage, natural beauty, and historical intrigue.

The area has been inhabited for over a millennium, with Scandinavian settlers establishing the village of Flamborough, referred to as "Fleneburg" in the Domesday Book of 1086.

Prior to this, the Romans utilised Beacon Hill, near the village, as a signal station, indicating the strategic importance of the location.

North Landing served as the hub of Flamborough's fishing industry, with records dating back to the 13th century.

By the 1890s, approximately eighty "cobles"—traditional flat-bottomed fishing boats—were registered here.

Flamborough is situated near Bridlington and there are two beaches; North Landing and South Landing and there are often dolphins spotted at Flamborough Head. Flamborough is situated near Bridlington and there are two beaches; North Landing and South Landing and there are often dolphins spotted at Flamborough Head.
These boats were well-suited to the area's shallow, sandy beaches, allowing fishermen to launch and land directly from the shore.

The beach is also known for its network of sea caves, which historically provided shelter for smugglers.

These caves, along with the dramatic chalk cliffs, contribute to the area's unique geological features.

In response to the "Tenth of February Gale" in 1871, which resulted in numerous shipwrecks along the east coast, two lifeboat stations were established at Flamborough—one at North Landing and another at South Landing.

This dual-station approach ensured that a lifeboat could be launched regardless of wind direction.

Carol Jackson snapped this image of the North Landing beach.Carol Jackson snapped this image of the North Landing beach.
The North Landing station operated until 1993, after which all lifeboat operations were consolidated at South Landing.

A notable event in the area's history is the 1930 wreck of the Admiralty ship SS Rosa, which ran aground under the Flamborough cliffs.

Remnants of the ship, including its boiler, can still be seen at low tide near North Landing.

In addition to its historical significance, North Landing has served as a filming location, notably for the 2016 remake of Dad's Army.

Today, North Landing remains a picturesque destination, offering visitors a glimpse into its rich maritime past, stunning natural landscapes, and enduring cultural legacy.

