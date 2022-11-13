News you can trust since 1754
Back in the 1980s and 90s these were popular visitor attractions with Sheffield families. They have now closed.
15 of Sheffield’s favourite family visitor attractions from the 80s and 90s which have been lost

Back in the 1980s and 90s, they attracted Sheffield’s families for great days out.

By David Kessen
5 hours ago
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 9:07am

But sadly, these 15 once successful attractions have now closed, or changed, for many different reasons. Ranging from great swimming pools to fantastic wildlife parks and theme parks, we have put together a gallery of pictures of some of the best known places where residents used to go back in the 80s and 90s, either within Sheffield, or outside the city in areas which were considered close.

How many of them did you visit, and which ones would you like to see return? You can look at more nostalgic pictures here.

1. Riber Castle

Riber Castle. Riber Castle, near Matlock, pictured in 1984 was the site of a zoo, which operated within the grounds until it closed in 2000.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Silver Blades ice rink, Sheffield.21st February 1984

Silver Blades Ice rink, Sheffield. February 1984 attracted crowds to try ice skating

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Glossop Road Baths

Glossop Road Baths was one of Sheffield's main swimming pools well into the 1980, boasting both the Cavendish pool and the Victoria Pool, joined by a corridor. It was closed in 1990, after 127 years of use, and was turned into a pub

Photo: Colin Drury

4. Superbowl, Halifax Road

Superbowl, on Halifax Road, was a popular leisure venue, with bowling with Quasar light gun games also at the site. It closed to make way for the Kilner Way retail park

Photo: Stuart Hastings

