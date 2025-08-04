August in Yorkshire: Amazing photos show what the region looked like in summer in the 1900s including WWII soldiers lining up for fish and chips

By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:45 BST
We have had a look back at what Yorkshire looked like in August nearly 100 years ago.

From Second World War soldiers lining up for fish and chips to a workman renovating the Gothic spires of the cathedral of St Peter’s in York - these photos depict what life was like in Yorkshire in August during the 1900s.

Soldiers of the Duke of Wellington's Regiment (West Riding) lined up for fish and chips from a mobile shop set up in Richmond during Territorial manoeuvres on August 4, 1936.

1. Fish and chips

Soldiers of the Duke of Wellington's Regiment (West Riding) lined up for fish and chips from a mobile shop set up in Richmond during Territorial manoeuvres on August 4, 1936. Photo: Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

King Manuel II of Portugal and Frederick Robinson, 2nd Marquess of Ripon counting birds during a grouse shoot at Studley Royal Park on August 25, 1911.

2. Counting birds

King Manuel II of Portugal and Frederick Robinson, 2nd Marquess of Ripon counting birds during a grouse shoot at Studley Royal Park on August 25, 1911. Photo: W.G. Phillips / Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

NF Bayliss prepares to drive the #28 Sunbeam up the hill during the Yorkshire Automobile Club Greenhow Hill at Pateley Bridge on August 10, 1912.

3. Yorkshire Automobile Club

NF Bayliss prepares to drive the #28 Sunbeam up the hill during the Yorkshire Automobile Club Greenhow Hill at Pateley Bridge on August 10, 1912. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

The Old Harbour, Hull, in August 1921.

4. The Old Harbour

The Old Harbour, Hull, in August 1921. Photo: Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

