Tripadvisor has released its 2025 best beaches in Yorkshire and we have looked into our archives to compare and contrast what the beaches looked like more than 100 years ago - have they changed much?
1. Filey (1910)
A beach scene at Filey, circa 1910. Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
2. Filey (2013)
Children play on Filey Beach in March 2013. Filey beach has been given four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 2,635 reviews. Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
3. Scarborough South Bay (1900)
Paddling at the beach at South Bay at Scarborough, with the castle on a cliff in the background, circa 1900. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images
4. Scarborough South Bay (2021)
A scorching day at South Bay four years ago. Scarborough beaches North and South Bay have been given four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 3,604 reviews. Photo: Richard Ponter