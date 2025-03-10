Best Yorkshire beaches: Fascinating photos show what the most popular beaches in the region looked in the early 1900s compared to now

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 10th Mar 2025, 11:45 BST
These fascinating photos offer a glimpse into what the most popular beaches in Yorkshire looked like in the early 1900s compared to recent years.

The beaches in Yorkshire have seen various changes over the last century but their popularity remained consistent.

Tripadvisor has released its 2025 best beaches in Yorkshire and we have looked into our archives to compare and contrast what the beaches looked like more than 100 years ago - have they changed much?

A beach scene at Filey, circa 1910.

1. Filey (1910)

A beach scene at Filey, circa 1910. Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Children play on Filey Beach in March 2013. Filey beach has been given four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 2,635 reviews.

2. Filey (2013)

Children play on Filey Beach in March 2013. Filey beach has been given four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 2,635 reviews. Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Paddling at the beach at South Bay at Scarborough, with the castle on a cliff in the background, circa 1900.

3. Scarborough South Bay (1900)

Paddling at the beach at South Bay at Scarborough, with the castle on a cliff in the background, circa 1900. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

A scorching day at South Bay four years ago. Scarborough beaches North and South Bay have been given four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 3,604 reviews.

4. Scarborough South Bay (2021)

A scorching day at South Bay four years ago. Scarborough beaches North and South Bay have been given four and a half stars on Tripadvisor with 3,604 reviews. Photo: Richard Ponter

