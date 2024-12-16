Christmas in Yorkshire: Photos of the region during the festive season over the last 21 years including the severe flooding in 2015

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:45 BST
Over the last 21 years, a lot has happened around Christmas time in Yorkshire both positive and negative - the joyful moment a man returned home in 2003 after being held hostage and the devastating consequences of the floods in 2015.

A lot can happen within two decades and Yorkshire has seen many occasions during the festive season from the stunning performance of The Nutcracker by Northern Ballet at the Grand Theatre to the elaborate themed displays at Castle Howard.

Some events haven’t been positive, as the floods in 2015 caused mass disruption and chaos on the roads and residential streets.

These are some photos illustrating Christmas in Yorkshire over the last two decades.

Freed hostage Mark Henderson celebrated Christmas at home in Pateley Bridge in December 2003, who was kidnapped by guerrillas while on a backpacking trip and spent 102 days captive in remote mountain jungles.

1. Freed hostage

Freed hostage Mark Henderson celebrated Christmas at home in Pateley Bridge in December 2003, who was kidnapped by guerrillas while on a backpacking trip and spent 102 days captive in remote mountain jungles. Photo: John Giles / AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Trevor Hill arranged the turkeys for the Christmas Poultry Auction at Murton Livestock Center in December 2011 in York.

2. Christmas Poultry Auction

Trevor Hill arranged the turkeys for the Christmas Poultry Auction at Murton Livestock Center in December 2011 in York. Photo: Bethany Clarke / Getty Images

Photo Sales
Harrogate fans dressed up as Santa Claus posed for a photograph with their match tickets before the FA Cup second round match between Harrogate Town and Hastings United at the CNG Stadium in December 2012.

3. Harrogate football fans dressed as Santa

Harrogate fans dressed up as Santa Claus posed for a photograph with their match tickets before the FA Cup second round match between Harrogate Town and Hastings United at the CNG Stadium in December 2012. Photo: Paul Thomas / Getty Images

Photo Sales
Members of the public shopping in the 'St Nicholas Fair' Christmas market in the city centre of York in December 2014.

4. St Nicholas Fair in York

Members of the public shopping in the 'St Nicholas Fair' Christmas market in the city centre of York in December 2014. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireCastle Howard
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice