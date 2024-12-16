A lot can happen within two decades and Yorkshire has seen many occasions during the festive season from the stunning performance of The Nutcracker by Northern Ballet at the Grand Theatre to the elaborate themed displays at Castle Howard.
Some events haven’t been positive, as the floods in 2015 caused mass disruption and chaos on the roads and residential streets.
1. Freed hostage
Freed hostage Mark Henderson celebrated Christmas at home in Pateley Bridge in December 2003, who was kidnapped by guerrillas while on a backpacking trip and spent 102 days captive in remote mountain jungles. Photo: John Giles / AFP via Getty Images
2. Christmas Poultry Auction
Trevor Hill arranged the turkeys for the Christmas Poultry Auction at Murton Livestock Center in December 2011 in York. Photo: Bethany Clarke / Getty Images
3. Harrogate football fans dressed as Santa
Harrogate fans dressed up as Santa Claus posed for a photograph with their match tickets before the FA Cup second round match between Harrogate Town and Hastings United at the CNG Stadium in December 2012. Photo: Paul Thomas / Getty Images
4. St Nicholas Fair in York
Members of the public shopping in the 'St Nicholas Fair' Christmas market in the city centre of York in December 2014. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images
