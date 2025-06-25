East Yorkshire Declutters: Over 500 tonnes of DVDs, CDs and VHS tapes binned in just three months

Residents in East Riding and Hull discarded nearly 500 tonnes of DVDs, CDs, and video tapes in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data, putting the region among the top in the country for ditching physical media.

The analysis, based on new figures from Waste Data Flow and compiled by AWM, shows that East Riding of Yorkshire Council recorded over 264 tonnes, while Hull City Council added another 233 tonnes, reflecting a dramatic shift in how people across East Yorkshire consume music, film, and gaming.

Rank Council/Authority Tonnes of Media Disposed 1 West Sussex County Council 325.063 2 East Riding of Yorkshire Council 264.375 3 Kingston-upon-Hull City Council 233.76 4 Hillingdon LB 191 5 Leeds City Council MBC 188.049 6 Wandsworth LB 150.98 7 Buckinghamshire Council 147.01 8 Hampshire County Council 93.42 9 Hammersmith and Fulham LB 80.69 10 Lambeth LB 74.61

This comes as part of a wider national trend that saw over 2,100 tonnes of physical media dumped by UK households between January and March 2024 equivalent in weight to more than 1,600 family cars.

This trend could reflect a broader shift in how the nation consumes music, film, TV and gaming driven by:

The convenience of on-demand streaming services

Spring-cleaning and decluttering habits post-pandemic

A generational shift away from physical collections

Speaking on the findings, Colin Hayes from AWM said:

“We all knew physical media was in decline, but these figures really show how fast it’s disappearing from our homes. Nearly 500 tonnes in East Riding and Hull is remarkable, that’s thousands of shelves being cleared and wardrobes emptied at a staggering rate.”