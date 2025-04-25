How York’s railway station grew from a Roman site to one of England’s largest travel hubs

York was at the forefront of railway developments in the late 1830s thanks to the vision of George Hudson (the so-called ‘Railway King’) who quickly realised that business opportunities were available to places connected with the ever-growing network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was Chairman of the York & North Midland Railway (Y&NM), which built a line from the city to South Milford where a connection was made with the Leeds & Selby Railway. From there, the line ran to Altofts, reaching the North Midland Railway that led to Derby. Through all of these routes, York was connected to London via Derby and Birmingham.

The York to South Milford line was formally opened on May 29, 1839 which was declared a general holiday in the city. One account said: ‘The streets were alive with a busy throng of industrious citizens let loose from ordinary labours, and of country residents come to share in the gala – all making for those points from whence the day’s sight might be witnessed.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening to passengers on May 30, York’s first railway station was a temporary facility. The Yorkshire Gazette of June 1, 1839 mentions: ‘The passenger’s station is not yet built, and a temporary station has been erected without the walls, which will answer every purpose until the permanent station is erected, when it will be approached by an archway through the bar-walls, a very noble structure, seventy feet wide, which will soon be completed.’

York station with locomotives being moved from the old to the new railway museum November 1974

York’s first permanent station, erected in Tanner Row at the expense of the Y&NM and Great North of England Railway was opened on Monday January 4, 1841. The building was described as both substantial and beautiful and designed by York architect G.T. Andrews. Holroyd & Waller of Sheffield were the contractors, and a Mr Bingley of Leeds, executed the wrought-iron roof. The principal building, had a commodious booking office in the centre, and on either side were waiting rooms for passengers.

On the first floor were a suite of offices for the Y&NM, including the secretaries, engineers, managers, and board room. The departure stage, which was covered by an iron roof, was 400ft in length and 18ft in width. The Yorkshire Gazette of January 9, 1841 added: ‘The appearance of this building towards Tanner Row, is much improved by a colonnade and basement, of the Tuscan order, in stone, the remainder of the building is of brick, with stone dressings.’

Ken Hoole in Rail Centres: York (1983) says: ‘The 1841 station was built on a site once occupied by the Romans and during its construction a number of Roman baths were uncovered. Work in connection with the provision of an underground bunker to house the Control unearthed [a] skeleton.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Placing the station in the city was short sighted as the growth in traffic outmatched the space available for expansion. Also, being a terminus station, serious congestion was experienced. A further disadvantage was that all goods and mineral trains had to be sorted or shunted in a network of sidings and crossings, extending a long distance out of the station. This meant that drivers of passenger trains had to thread their way through a labyrinth of lines, at the risk of collisions and with the certainty of delays.

York Station 1930s Breaking Ground for Platforms 15 and 16. Peter Tuffrey collection

A through station was required and needed to be built outside the city walls. The old station closed to passengers on June 25, 1877 and completely during 1966.

A financial crisis stopped the new station project until 1874 when the contract for construction was awarded to John Keswick of York. Yet, his firm ran into difficulties and the contract was taken up by Lucas Brothers of London.

York was now under the North Eastern Railway Company and their architect Thomas Prosser, was responsible for designing the new station along with engineer Thomas Elliott Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility opened for the booking of passengers on Monday June 25, 1877 and, with the exception of St Pancras, was the largest railway station in England. A suggestion was made that the city should celebrate the opening of the station by a public demonstration, but this was considered too difficult. It was added that the traffic, which was heavy at any time, was fast increasing at this season of the year, and the Railway Company thought it prudent that officials should not be distracted in performing their duties by the presence of a large number of people. However, thousands of people visited the station on the day prior to the opening, hoping to see the arrival of two trains. But, they were disappointed as they were requested to leave. The first ‘through’ train was the 09.05 from Normanton. Monday’s workings were said to have proceeded without incident.

York Station naming of Loco 4818 St Peters School April 1939.

York station cost in the region of £300,000 and the workers employed numbered between 500 and 600. The new structure consisted of two main platforms for ‘through’ trains, an island platform for other services and several bay platforms for local trains. All were contained under a long curved trainshed of four unequal sections.

An essential provision at railway stations during the 19th century was a hotel. One was built at the old York station and opened in February 1853 to the designs of G.T. Andrews. It comprised 15 reception rooms and 55 bedrooms. Queen Victoria stopped for lunch at the hotel on September 14, 1854 whilst on her way to Scotland. A new Royal Station Hotel, which was also designed by Thomas Prosser, opened to the general public on Monday May 20, 1878. It was five storeys, built of Scarborough brick, with Tadcaster stone dressings.

York station was not immune from continued growth in railway traffic and by the early 20th century extensions were necessary, being completed in 1909. During 1938 further improvements were finalised. The Leeds Mercury reported that crowds were gathering to witness the work, particularly the pneumatic drills and the pre-cast concrete sections which were a novelty at the time. Platform 14 was lengthened and electric lifts were installed for access between the subway and the main through line platforms. A new footbridge was built to connect with the new island platforms 15 and 16 that were 1,180 ft long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LNER V2 class locomotive no. 4818 was named St Peter’s School York, A.D.627 at York station on April 3, 1939. This was undertaken by the school’s head boy J.T. Brockbank, who broke a bottle of Champagne on the engine.

During the Second World War York station suffered major damage in an air raid on April 29, 1942. A good portion of the south end was damaged by fire, along with the parcels office and other sections of the building. The takings from the booking office were saved by two firewatchers, who stuffed the cash into a wellington boot which was then deposited in the hotel for safe keeping. All available hands helped to extinguish incendiaries and particular praise was given to female staff by General Manager C.M. Jenkin-Jones, who commented to the Yorkshire Post: ‘All kept their heads. The girls rendered first aid and they all worked like Trojans.’