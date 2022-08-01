Bridlington beach in June 1936. (Pic credit: Fox Photos / Getty Images)
In pictures: Fascinating black and white photos of Yorkshire dating back to the early 1900s

Yorkshire has certainly changed over the last century, but pride for the region remains strong judging by these historic photos.

By Liana Jacob
Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:39 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:39 pm

From bunting decorations and horse racing to Yorkshire Terrier judging and a royal wedding in York, there were plenty of things to celebrate in Yorkshire between 1900 and 1974.

After some digging, we have found some glorious photographs of Yorkshire back in the day.

1. Ladies Kennel Club

The Yorkshire Terriers being judged during the summer show at Botanical Gardens in June 1910.

Photo: W. G. Phillips / Phillips / Getty Images

2. Racehorse in York

Jockey F. Burr is on his racehorse ‘Crazy Rhythm’ is led in after victory in the Ebor Handicap at York Racecourse in September 1972.

Photo: Evening Standard / Getty Images

3. Sheffield school friends

Ernest Jenkinson (left) is joking around with his school friends in Sheffield in May 1936.

Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

4. Wood carving

A four-year-old watches as wood carver, Reg Hunter, carves the company’s trademark mouse on the leg of a table in the Thompson’s furniture workshop in Kilburn, near Coxwold in April 1959.

Photo: Chris Ware / Keystone Features / Getty Images

