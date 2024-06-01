The expansion of the railway system which improved distribution, the drive to move away from the shallow seams of coal, the better understanding of geology and the adoption of new engineering technology.

All this encouraged the sinking of deeper shafts to the Barnsley seam – the main target – as it dipped downwards in an easterly direction.

One of Barnsley’s new deep mines was Monckton colliery at Hodroyd. It was on the estate of Serlby Hall’s George Monckton-Arundell, 6th Viscount Galway.

Monckton Main. Peter Tuffrey collection

The colliery was to be worked by a company with a capital of £120,000. The site chosen for the shafts and surface plant was within 200 yards of the Midland Railway from Normanton to Sheffield, and close to the Wakefield and Barnsley Canal.

This meant that ample means existed for dispatching the large quantity of coal it was intended to raise to the London and other markets. Two 16ft shafts were sunk to the Barnsley seam at a depth of about 400 yards. The sinking was let to James Beaumont.

The colliery company intended to erect a number of cottages for their workmen, as there was no available housing in the district.

On May 24, 1875, the 6th Viscount watched as his son, the Hon. G.E.M. Monckton cut the first sod for Monckton Main’s No. 1 shaft. Miss Rhodes, of Hadfield near Manchester, daughter of the company’s deputy chairman, turned the first sod of the No 2 shaft.

Moncton Main Screens. Peter Tuffrey collection

At the close of the ceremony those present adjourned to a large marquee, where a substantial banquet, brought from Serlby Hall, was provided.

The 6th Viscount Galway died at Serlby Hall on February 6, 1876. His son became the 7th Lord Galway and the Monckton Main chairman.

Tragedy is never far away in the mining industry and there were a number of fatalities at Monckton Main before the turn of the 19th century.

On April 5, 1876, a terrific explosion occurred affecting the banksman, Charles Gelder. He was put in a cart to take him to the Beckett’s Dispensary and Hospital, but he died on the way. He left a widow and four children.

During Saturday November 3, 1877, the winning of the Barnsley seam of coal which took place on October 25, was celebrated by a dinner in a large building attached to the pit.

In March of the following year, Lady Galway visited Monckton Main and presented each workman with neatly framed minutes of the speeches made by Lord Houghton, Lord Galway, and others when the coal was won in the previous November.

Disputes also occurred at Monckton Main. On Wednesday September 10, 1890, 423 miners employed at the pit were summoned for absenting themselves from work. Two hundred and seventy-one were sued for 15s (75p) each, and the remainder of 7s (35p), the total being £260.

The men had refused to work on the previous Saturday and Monday owing to notices being given to other employees. Work however was resumed.

The colliery owners complained bitterly of the losses caused by the men neglecting work and restricting the output during a buoyant trade period.

The annual excursion promoted by the Monckton Main workers took place on Saturday August 8, 1896. Miners had voted to visit Blackpool, and two trains carrying about 1,000 passengers, left Notton about five on Saturday morning. As the return journey was not timed until 11pm, there was plenty of time for enjoyment.

By the turn of the century Monckton Main had established its own coke ovens. These would be updated and developed as time went on. There were also brickworks.

A new company to be known as the New Monckton Collieries (Limited) was registered by the beginning of August 1901. It took over the Monckton Main Coal Company (Limited).

At the outset of the 20th century, the colliery had an annual output of 470,000 tons, the coking plant was producing 1,800 tons a week and the brickworks a capacity of four million bricks a year.

Viscountess Galway, on Saturday October 20, 1906, laid the foundation stone of a Boys’ Institute which was being erected at Royston. This was the result of the joint enterprise of the Monckton Main colliery and their employees.

The usual recreation rooms would be provided, the cost being estimated at £6,000. Lady Galway urged that, in addition to sport, the club members should devote themselves to physical exercise, and make themselves proficient, so that, if need be, they could take part in the defence of their country.

From around 1913, the colliery was to develop as two units: Monckton nos. 1, 2, 5, 6 and Monckton nos. 3 &4.

At the beginning of September, of the following year, C.C. Ellison, managing director at Monckton, appealed to the miners in the following spirited manner to join the Army: ‘Men of England, where are you? Respond to your country’s call. Don’t see your pals cut to pieces whilst you stay at home. No one has more pluck than the colliers of Yorkshire. Don’t let them say you had to be fetched! You are wanted now, lads. Don’t say you did not think you were really required. You are! Go!. God Bless you and good luck to you! We will look after your homes.’

After the Second World War, the future at New Monckton was looking bleak. The North Eastern Division of the National Coal Board announced on March 12, 1949 that pits of the New Monkton Collieries were to close unless, within a probation period of next three months, they showed improved output and attendance.

Since nationalisation of the mining industry, the NCB had reportedly lost £750,000. The Monckton pits, which employed 3,400 men, were: Monkton Main, 1, 2, 3 and 5 (at Royston, Havercroft and Notton), and Monkton Main 3 and 4 at South Hiendley.

Commenting on the decision, J.R.A. Machin, an official of the Yorkshire Area of the National Union of Mineworkers, said: ‘We are already setting to work to improve the position…We are refusing to contemplate the closure of these pits; this colliery means the very life of the community in the surrounding villages…My view is that the men are not uncooperative but are suffering from the fact that the pits are out of date.’

In June of 1949, the length of Monckton’s probation period was extended to the end of the year.

During June 1956, a group of Russian mining engineers visited Monckton whilst on a tour of the South Yorkshire coalfield.

A National Coal Board spokesperson said that there was nothing to prevent the 13 Russians talking or mixing with anyone they wished.

He added: ‘Nothing official has been arranged but we will give them facilities, if they want to go round the villages and clubs.’

The death knell for Monckton sounded in 1966 after the NCB said the collieries were to close on December 3 of that year.

Local NUM secretary, Harry Miles revealed that the Prime Minister, Harold Wilson had asked him for details about the closures. But, all that was in vain.

In the New Monckton Collieries section in The South Yorkshire Coalfield A History and Development (2001), Alan Hill mentions: ‘For the first time the reasons for the closure of a colliery [Monckton] were given as economic rather than the grounds of exhaustion.’