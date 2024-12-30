New Year in Yorkshire: Fascinating photos that show what the region looked like in January going as far back as 99 years ago and how times have changed

We’ve taken a look at our archives of photos that show Yorkshire in January going as far back as 99 years ago to see how times have changed - here’s our gallery.

A lot has changed over the last century and the best way to spot the changes is by digging into old photos.

Each new year brings in a range of new problems to solve and traditions to hold onto.

Here are some retro photos that depict Yorkshire in January through the years.

Children in the playground of the new nursery school at Castleford which was opened as an experiment in January 1937.

1. Castleford nursery

Children in the playground of the new nursery school at Castleford which was opened as an experiment in January 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

Guests at the Middleton Hunt Ball at Birdsall House, Malton in January 1926.

2. Middleton Hunt Ball

Guests at the Middleton Hunt Ball at Birdsall House, Malton in January 1926. Photo: W. G. Phillips / Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

A spot of welding on a locomotive part in the LNER works, Doncaster in January 1931.

3. Locomotive wielding

A spot of welding on a locomotive part in the LNER works, Doncaster in January 1931. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

A car park attendant examining a road safety sign in a car park in Sheffield in January 1937.

4. Road safety sign

A car park attendant examining a road safety sign in a car park in Sheffield in January 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

