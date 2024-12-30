Each new year brings in a range of new problems to solve and traditions to hold onto.
1. Castleford nursery
Children in the playground of the new nursery school at Castleford which was opened as an experiment in January 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images
2. Middleton Hunt Ball
Guests at the Middleton Hunt Ball at Birdsall House, Malton in January 1926. Photo: W. G. Phillips / Topical Press Agency / Getty Images
3. Locomotive wielding
A spot of welding on a locomotive part in the LNER works, Doncaster in January 1931. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images
4. Road safety sign
A car park attendant examining a road safety sign in a car park in Sheffield in January 1937. Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.