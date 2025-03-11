Past & Present S6: Screening explores Sheffield suburb's rich heritage

The Sheffield suburb of Hillsborough will take centre stage this Saturday, March 15, as the Hillsborough & Owlerton History Group hosts a free film screening at Showroom Cinema, Sheffield.

The event, Past & Present S6: Bringing the ‘30s to the ‘50s into the 21st Century, will debut a brand-new contemporary film that captures life in the S6 area today, exploring how the community has changed over the decades.

Drawing direct comparisons with the 1930s and 1940s footage discovered by the group, the film reflects on Hillsborough’s transformation from a pre-war industrial hub to the thriving neighbourhood it is today.

The screening is part of a two-year National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported project dedicated to preserving Hillsborough’s social history.

The event begins at 9:30am with refreshments, followed by the film launch at 10am, and a guest appearance from Sheffield historian and publisher, Neil Anderson.

The project was originally sparked by the chance discovery of four cinefilms from the 1930s and 1940s, offering an extraordinary glimpse into everyday life in Hillsborough before and after World War II. The historic footage provided the foundation for a major research initiative, culminating in the creation of a new film that places Hillsborough’s past in conversation with its present.

Featuring modern-day footage of S6, the film highlights both the contrasts and the enduring character of the area.

Jenny Morton, Chair of the Hillsborough & Owlerton History Group, said: "This film is an opportunity to see how Hillsborough has changed, yet remained deeply connected to its roots. The past two years have been an incredible journey of discovery, and thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund, we’ve been able to bring local history to life in a way that will resonate with the community today."

Visitors will also have the chance to purchase copies of the Hillsborough & Owlerton History Group’s first two books, documenting the area’s history.

Date: Saturday, March 15

Venue: Showroom Cinema, Sheffield

Time: 9:30am (doors open for refreshments) | 10am (film launch)