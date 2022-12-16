Retro Leeds: Fascinating photographs show life in Leeds in the 1910s and 1920s

These incredible photographs show life in Leeds during the early 19th century.
Dating back to the 1920s and 1930s, these Hulton Archive images are a world away from the modern metropolitan city we know today.
Many of the buildings – and the trams – are long gone, but some remain including the listed Victorian Corn Exchange.
1. Leeds municipal workers strike
16th December 1913: A couple of policemen stand guard outside the Leeds Corporation Gas Works, during the Leeds municipal workers strike of 1913.
Photo: Topical Press Agency
2. Strike
Shopkeepers sweeping up and removing rubbish from the roadway outside their premises during the Leeds municipal workers strike.
Photo: Topical Press Agency
3. The Corn Exchange
July 1921: The Corn Exchange in Leeds.
Photo: Topical Press Agency
4. New Briggate
A view down New Briggate in central Leeds, Yorkshire, July 1921.
Photo: Topical Press Agency