October 1910: The city of Leeds and the town hall.
Retro Leeds: Fascinating photographs show life in Leeds in the 1910s and 1920s

These incredible photographs show life in Leeds during the early 19th century.

By Rebecca Marano
3 minutes ago

Dating back to the 1920s and 1930s, these Hulton Archive images are a world away from the modern metropolitan city we know today.

Many of the buildings – and the trams – are long gone, but some remain including the listed Victorian Corn Exchange.

1. Leeds municipal workers strike

16th December 1913: A couple of policemen stand guard outside the Leeds Corporation Gas Works, during the Leeds municipal workers strike of 1913.

Photo: Topical Press Agency

2. Strike

Shopkeepers sweeping up and removing rubbish from the roadway outside their premises during the Leeds municipal workers strike.

Photo: Topical Press Agency

3. The Corn Exchange

July 1921: The Corn Exchange in Leeds.

Photo: Topical Press Agency

4. New Briggate

A view down New Briggate in central Leeds, Yorkshire, July 1921.

Photo: Topical Press Agency

