Retro Sheffield: 12 amazing pictures show what Sheffield was like in the late 19th century and early 20th century
From buildings to residents and transport, these photographs show what Sheffield was like more than 100 years ago.
Sheffield significantly contributed to the Industrial Revolution, with many notable inventions being established in the city. The city saw a huge development in its traditional cutlery trade in the 19th century, when stainless steel and crucible steel were developed locally.
Sheffield received its municipal charter in 1843, becoming a city in 1893. Buildings in the city centre include the Grade I listed Town Hall and the Mappin Art Gallery founded in 1875, which is now called West Park Museum.
We have looked through our archives and found some retro photographs of Sheffield between the years 1885 and 1936.
