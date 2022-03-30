This is what the Sheffield filming locations of The Full Monty look like now

The film was a smash-hit and became one of Britain’s best-loved comedies, helping to put Sheffield on the map for international audiences.

And now, Disney has announced it is bringing back the characters for a television series, with filming starting in Sheffield this week.

The Full Monty: Sheffield gets Star Wars treatment as Disney creates new TV series with original cast

The story of six men earning a living by stripping in the Steel City was a smash worldwide - and of course, the film was shot on location in Sheffield, with many recognisable buildings and places featuring in the finished cut.

In many ways, Sheffield – both in terms of providing the Full Monty’s backdrop and the city’s inimitable dialect and sense of humour as seen through its characters – played as big a part in the film as Gaz, Dave, Horse or Gerald.

The BAFTA award-winning film came out in August 1997, and in the 25 years since, Sheffield has continued to change and evolve.

We went back to the locations of some of the most memorable parts of the film to see what they look like now.

Scroll through to see how many you recognise – and the ways in which some of those areas have changed.

1. Whirlow Park Road Full Monty filming locations. Whirlow Park Road, Nether Edge: the location of "Gerald's" house Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Burton St Burton St, Hillsborough: where "Nathan" went to school Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Idsworth Road Loactions used in the 1990's film 'The Full Monty' - steps between Idsworth Rd and Horndean Rd. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. The club on Idsworth Road Loactions used in the 1990's film 'The Full Monty' - The club on Idsworth Rd. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales