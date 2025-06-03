Northern Soul began as a musical revolution in Northern England and the Midlands during the late sixties and early seventies.

Young mods in northern England had embraced American soul music by lesser known artists, creating their own Northern Soul community.

Now this once dwindling subculture is seeing a resurgence, thanks to a new generation of young people enjoying Northern Soul.

Northern Soul may trend online leading to new fans embracing the movement but unlike Tik Tok trends, Northern Soul is timeless.

King St Market, Bridlington

It's a movement which connected people during the early seventies.

The Northern Soul scene was a hedonistic escape from reality, a northern working class reaction against middle class ideas of the music scene. They were rebelling against chart music at the time.

Predominantly working class people would travel to the Northern Soul all-nighters at iconic venues such as Wigan Casino and Manchester's Twisted Wheel with the Ritz in Brighouse was a well known venue in more recent years.

“Not to be confused with The Ritz London, the two are very different,” laughed Northern Soul veteran Linda Thornley.

Linda Thornley has travelled all over for Northern Soul

Linda said The Ritz London battled with The Ritz in Brighouse, saying it was confusing for them to use The Ritz name. The Ritz (London) won the battle, and the Brighouse club was renamed Venue 73. As with many iconic venues, Venue 73 has since closed its doors.

The Winter Gardens in Cleethorpes, Scarborough Spa, and Bridlington Spa also held popular Northern Soul events.

“I still love going to local soul gatherings,” said Linda.

Linda has travelled to weekenders all over the Yorkshire coast and even abroad, as far away as Benidorm and as recently as April, revisited Darcie’s soul bar in Benalmadena.

Not only has the Northern Soul scene gained traction worldwide, but younger people are now getting involved.

Many people used to meet up at friends’ houses to play and swap records during the sixties and seventies.

One stall holder who sells Northern Soul paraphernalia said lots of day gatherings have started in recent times.

He said: “I hear people all the time are off to day events at some of the old hotels, it’s definitely still popular.”

Linda added that there used to be predominantly people over 50s (people who grew up in the 60s and 70s) at these events, but now it's all ages.

She said: “I think it's great that the scene is evolving. Some people don't agree with the way people dance. It's more stomping than shuffling nowadays.”

There's many parallels in today's society from when Northern Soul was born, such as riots, unemployment, and the cost of living crisis.

Linda said: “Clubs and bars have closed, but people still put on events. Since lockdown, I’ve not been to many events, but I love listening to music still and dancing at home.”

Like with any dance style, some orthodox followers believe there are rules and regulations to define “their style.”

Similarly to languages, there are certain parameters, but even with languages, there are dialects, complete with a range of regional variations.

Northern Soul is different to the likes of Motown, which was a popular produced form of soul music.

Northern is more of the underbelly of American Soul where hearts and minds connect and sometimes protest against society’s norms.

Linda added: “You only had to walk past Tiffany's in Wakefield, where the Greggs now is, to experience a taste of the movement and the diversity of the people involved.