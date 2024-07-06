York Minster fire anniversary: Andrew Vine recalls the events that left Yorkshire grieving for its most iconic building

IT was 2.35am on Monday July 9, 1984 when the alarm went off at the Northallerton headquarters of North Yorkshire Fire Service. Seconds later the firefighters of red watch at Clifford Street and Acomb fire stations were scrambled.The more experienced among them were used to false alarms at York Minster, but as their fire engines sped into Deansgate they realised this was the real thing, and on a daunting scale. The air was dense with smoke and flames were flickering along the roof of the South Transept.

Over the three hours that followed, the fate of the great cathedral that is as much the embodiment of Yorkshire’s heart and soul as it is a revered place of worship seemed to hang in the balance, as flames roared into the sky and 150 firefighters fought them with huge volumes of water pumped from the River Ouse.

It was quickly established that the fire was in the space between the South Transept roof and the ceiling below, where it had taken hold undetected for half an hour before a Minster policeman patrolling on his first night shift had smelt burning and raised the alarm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the firefighters arrived, so did clergy and staff living nearby who disregarding their own safety charged inside to rescue the Minster’s treasures.

The South Transept of York Minster at the height of the blaze. More than 140 firemen fought for more than three hours to save the central tower.

They were led by the Dean of York, Dr Ronald Jasper. Dodging falling debris, and covering their mouths with wet handkerchiefs to try to counter smoke inhalation, they and police officers who rushed to help snatched up crosses, candlesticks and cloths from the high altar, piling them up in the Chapter House Yard.

Firefighters ordered everyone out as the danger to their lives intensified, with scalding raindrops of molten lead cascading from the roof.

The crews struggled to contain the blaze. Within half an hour of their arrival, a third of the South Transept roof was gone and the fire was in danger of spreading to the Central Tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To bring it under control, they directed high-pressure hoses at the burning roof, forcing it to collapse at about 4am. Firefighters recalled the thunderous impact of the falling timbers, causing the ancient stone floor to shake.

The 13th-century south transept of York Minster, with the Rose Window in the background, after it had been destroyed by fire.

But with the roof gone, they could finally extinguish the flames and at 5.05am, the crews reported that they had the blaze under control. They would spend a further 24 hours damping down.

The nave was awash with water and the floor of the South Transept a mass of charred, blackened and saturated timbers steaming from the heat of the blaze. A pall of smoke hung in the air, and those entering looked up to see a clear blue sky where the roof had been.

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Habgood, was one of the first inside. His words were measured: “We must be grateful it is not worse, but it is certainly terrible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire made newspaper front pages and led news bulletins around the world. For the people of York, it had a huge emotional impact and there was a sense of anguish at what had happened. The city had a subdued atmosphere as it sank in how close the Minster had come to destruction.

The fire service concluded that a lightning strike on a metal electrical box inside the roof was almost certainly responsible for starting the blaze. In the hours before, York residents had seen lightning flashing across the city’s skyline, though oddly there had been no accompanying thunder.

Badly-placed smoke detectors had allowed flames to take hold and spread before alarms went off.

But then a startling theory began doing the rounds – this lightning strike was no accident of the weather during a hot and dry spell, but divine intervention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contention came from church traditionalists who had been outraged at the consecration of David Jenkins as Bishop of Durham in the Minster three days before the fire.

Dr Jenkins was a controversial figure who had denied the Virgin Birth and questioned the Resurrection. Protestors had gathered outside his consecration and twice interrupted the service before being escorted out.

Among those evicted was the Rev John Mowll, from Congleton, in Cheshire, who said after the fire: “I would not rule out the possibility of divine intervention. The God I believe in is a supernatural God and He does intervene in human affairs from time to time.”

The clergyman was far from being a lone voice. Newspapers published readers’ letters expressing the belief that the fire was a manifestation of the wrath of the Almighty, prompting the Archbishop of York to take the extraordinary step of writing his own lengthy letter rebutting this view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was published by The Times on July 12 and put the Minster back in the headlines around the world as in an increasingly secular age, a debate raged about whether a thunderbolt had been sent from Heaven.

Dr Habgood’s letter read in part: “What kind of a God do your correspondents believe in?

“I grant that if we still lived in Biblical times, and if it was customary to treat thunderstorms as some kind of messengers from God, then the connection might seem inevitable…

“But to interpret the effect of a thunderstorm as a direct divine punishment pushes us straight back into the kind of world from which the Christian Gospel rescued us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The intervention of the second-most senior figure in the Church of England did not lay the matter to rest. The letter-writers hit back, accusing the Archbishop of having a shaky grasp of theology.

Meanwhile at the Minster, practical earthly matters were occupying minds as attention turned to restoring the building. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Robert Runcie, visited and his simple statement on seeing the damage summed up the determination of all involved: “It will rise again.”

A priority was raising £350,000 to install modern fire-protection systems throughout the building.

Of particular concern was the Rose Window, designed in the 16th Century to celebrate the marriage of Henry VII and Elizabeth of York in 1486, which had been subjected to temperatures estimated at 450C during the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its 73 panels, made up of more than 8,000 pieces of glass, were cracked in 40,000 places. Minster glaziers found individual pieces of glass no bigger than the palm of their hand with 300 separate cracks in them.

But, almost unbelievably, the panels had stayed in place which the glaziers attributed to relatively new leading completed during a major restoration 14 years previously.

Painstakingly, over the following weeks, all the glass was removed. Over the next several years, each piece was cleaned, had adhesive piped into its cracks, and then encased between two layers of new clear glass before being reinstalled.

A temporary roof went up over the South Transept, as the Dean and Chapter considered whether to use modern metal roof supports in the restoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They decided against it. In keeping with the Minster’s history, it would be restored as it had been built – using traditional materials and methods that the medieval masters who raised it above York across the course of 200 years would have recognised.

Mighty oak beams that had crashed down in flames in the early hours of July 9 would be replaced, but with new safeguards built into the restoration – a compartmentalised roof structure so should fire break out again, it could be contained and easier to tackle, and fire-retardant plaster.

The massive national outpouring of goodwill towards the Minster was demonstrated by more than 250 offers of oak trees by landowners for the restoration. Financial donations towards the cost also poured in.

Oaks around the country were inspected to select the very best to make 13 huge roof trusses, each weighing five tonnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be no rushing of the traditional skills involved in the restoration.

For the vaulted ceiling, oak was sawn into three-and-a-half-inch thick planks, which were seasoned by air-drying for nine months before they were kiln-dried for a further three months.

Two years and four months after the fire, in November 1986, the new roof was topped out by the Dean of York.

Sixty-two new bosses for the ceiling were carved, including six to designs sent in to a competition run by the children’s programme Blue Peter to put a modern slant on the restoration. The winners included a boss depicting a man on the Moon and another the raising of Henry VIII’s flagship, the Mary Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They took their place alongside six small bosses that are the only pieces of medieval timber to survive the fire and the fall from the roof.

It took the Minster four years and the then-phenomenal sum of £2.25m to rise from the ashes of that July day. On November 4 1988, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited the Minster for a service of dedication of the restored South Transept. As she entered, the Queen paused and gazed upwards for a few moments, seemingly lost in contemplation at the magnificence of the restoration.

Countless worshippers and visitors have done the same since then. Forty years on from the fire, how York Minster turned tragedy into triumph remains one of the greatest achievements in its long history.