Engine No. 60112 at Leeds Station, October 17, 1951.
Yorkshire Steam: A nostalgic look back at railways in Yorkshire

A treat for train enthusiasts!

By Jane Chippindale
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:18 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 1:00 pm

The first in a series of photo galleries featuring railway pictures from our archives. Mostly steam with just a whiff of diesel and mainly taken in Yorkshire.

1. 1952

Electrically powered passenger service between Manchester and Sheffield No. 26026, early 1952.

2. 1951

Class A1 Pacific "Foxhunter". Blue livery, No. 60134, stovepipe chimney. Reversing into Copley Hill for Holbeck High Level Station. November 22, 1951.

3. 1951

Pacific A1 No. 60126 "Sir Vincent Raven". The clock on the water tower shows 1.25pm. November 17, 1951.

4. Date unknown

Newcastle-Liverpool drawing out of Leeds headed by "Tanganyika" Jubilee 45631 Class 5XP supported by Class 6P Royal Scot No. 46137 "Prince of Wales Volunteers".

