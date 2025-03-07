Yorkshire pie maker bids to get British pies UNESCO heritage status with backing from Rishi Sunak
Yorkshire Handmade Pies is working with former UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to get pies nominated for the UK shortlist to be submitted to UNESCO.
The campaign has been launched alongside British Pie Week (March 3 to 9) and is also supported by Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.
Each year countries can nominate one item to be considered for inclusion in the Representative List of Items of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
In the past this has included successful applications such as Neapolitan Pizza in Italy, Belgian Beer, and the French Baguette.
Founder of Yorkshire Handmade Pies, James Sturdy said: “Pies have a long and fascinating history within British Culture. Baked into our culinary DNA, they have fed everyone from the working class to aristocracy over many centuries.
“British pies reflect not just the national cuisine, but also regional speciality, with many areas of the UK having created their own unique pies. It’s important to preserve our heritage and, as a fundamental part of that, we believe the Great British pie should officially be put forward as one of our national dishes and recognised on the global stage.”
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has written back and invited the company to put forward its nomination which will be added to the UK’s inventory for consideration at the back end of the year.
James added: “Every year, during the first week of March, we celebrate this iconic British food. So, I am hoping pie lovers from across the country will join us in our bid to see the pie recognised as a national dish of Britain.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.