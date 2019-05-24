Whipmawhopmagate

15 of York's weirdest street names - and the curious history behind them

York is home to some of the richest historical monuments in Britain - as well as a treasure trove of weird and wonderful street names.

How many of these York streets, snickleways and alleys have you heard of?

One of York's most famous streets, The Shambles is said to be the inspiration for Harry Potter's Diagon Alley. The name likely comes from the Anglo-Saxon "Fleshammels," the word for the shelves where butchers displayed their meat.

1. The Shambles

An extremely short street with an extremely long name, Whip-ma-whop-ma-gate is always crowded with tourists taking pictures in front of the novelty street sign. It's believed the city's whipping post and stocks once stood there.

2. Whip-ma-whop-ma-gate

This street was once named "Bretgate," but the addition of a Middle English prefix: Jewe-/Ju- in the 12th century strongly indicates the presence of Jews on the street, a community who were massacred in York in 1190.

3. Jubbergate

There isn't too much known about this strangely-named street, but it is thought by some the name comes from the Viking occupation of York, translating to a ford haunted by an owl.

4. Ogleforth Street

