15 of York's weirdest street names - and the curious history behind them
York is home to some of the richest historical monuments in Britain - as well as a treasure trove of weird and wonderful street names.
How many of these York streets, snickleways and alleys have you heard of?
1. The Shambles
One of York's most famous streets, The Shambles is said to be the inspiration for Harry Potter's Diagon Alley. The name likely comes from the Anglo-Saxon "Fleshammels," the word for the shelves where butchers displayed their meat.
An extremely short street with an extremely long name, Whip-ma-whop-ma-gate is always crowded with tourists taking pictures in front of the novelty street sign. It's believed the city's whipping post and stocks once stood there.
This street was once named "Bretgate," but the addition of a Middle English prefix: Jewe-/Ju- in the 12th century strongly indicates the presence of Jews on the street, a community who were massacred in York in 1190.