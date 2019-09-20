All you need to know about Apple Week at Nostell Priory in Yorkshire

Have your say

Staff at National Trust country house Nostell Priory are preparing their orchards for the annual Apple Week event.

Gardeners at the stately home near Wakefield grow 10 varieties of the fruit in the orangery and in orchards that were planted in recent years as part of the restoration of Nostell's kitchen gardens.

The Nostell estate chefs use apples from the kitchen garden in their recipes

DJ sets, late-night opening and gin tasting: Why Nostell Priory is a very modern country house

Apple Week is a highlight of the autumn events calendar, and visitors have the chance to meet the gardeners and chefs and find out more about how to cook with apples.

Apple-based dishes and juice are also served in the on-site cafe, which is supplied entirely with fresh produce from the estate.

The kitchen garden yields 500kg of apples each year.

Mark Westmoreland in the orchard, which was only planted a few years ago

Meet the owners of Yorkshire's friendliest pumpkin patch

When does Apple Week run?

September 23-29.

What activities are on offer?

Apple ID Day, Wednesday from 10am-3pm - learn to identify different types of cooking and eating apple. Visitors are welcome to bring apples from their own gardens to be identified by Nostell's experts.

Meet the Gardener, Thursday and Friday from 1-2pm - meet kitchen gardener Mark Westmoreland, who will be giving a talk about caring for apple trees and the field-to-plate journey of Nostell's apples from the orchards to the cafe.

Family fun day, Sunday from 10am-3pm - take part in activities including conker matches and apple pressing.

Thorp Perrow Arboretum in North Yorkshire is getting ready for a stunning autumn

How much are the events?

They're all free but normal admission charges to the grounds apply.

What else is happening at Nostell this autumn?

Pumpkin Week takes place from October 21-27 in the run-up to Halloween. Nostell's gardeners grow three different varieties of pumpkin.

There's another Meet the Gardener event where Mark Westmoreland will show visitors around the pumpkin patch.

There are also pumpkin-carving workshops for both adults and children, and 'campfire tales' Halloween events.