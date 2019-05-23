Architect honoured by blue plaque at renamed York chapel

Have your say

A BLUE plaque has been unveiled in York in honour of renowned architect James Pigott Pritchett.

The York Civic Trust blue plaque was unveiled yesterday at the York Cemetery Chapel, to be renamed the Pritchett Chapel.

Dr Richard Keesing, chair of York Cemetary Trust and Dr Peter Addyman, President ofr York Civic Trust unveil a blue plaque unveiling by York Civic Trust in honour of James Pigott Pritchett (1789-1868).

York Cemetery Chapel was designed by James Pigott Pritchett and built between 1836 and 1838.

Pritchett was born in South Wales in October 1789 and died in York in May 1868.

Pritchett was a prominent member of the Congregational nonconformist church and served as deacon of a chapel in Jubbergate, York.

Nonconformist chapels formed a large part of Pritchett’s work during his career.

They included a large new chapel in 1816 on Lendal – now Zizzi’s restaurant; The Friends’ Meeting House on Friargate in 1817 and the Ebenezer Primitive Methodist Chapel on Little Stonegate in 1851, which is now home to Banyan bar.

He designed court buildings in the neoclassical style in Beverley, Wakefield, Pontefract and Sheffield.

He also designed Huddersfield Railway Station, which poet John Betjeman described ‘as one of the most splendid in England’.