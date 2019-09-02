Bradford leaders to share City of Culture 2025 vision after success of Hull

Leaders in Bradford are due to meet and share their vision of the its City of Culture bid after it boosted the fortunate of Hull two years ago.

Representatives of cultural organisations will be at City Hall on Tuesday September 10 to outline their ambitions its bid, which is due to be submitted in 2021.

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford council. Picture: Tony Johnson.

City of Bradford Council yesterday said that major investment in jobs and regeneration would result from the area’s effort to become UK City of Culture in 2025.

Hull was City of Culture in 2017, attracting investment of £228 million, according to the city’s university - while Coventry will hold the title in 2021 and has already attracted more than £36million in external revenue and capital funding, said Bradford council.

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford council, said: “It would be absolutely marvellous for Bradford if the bid were successful – it would benefit every corner of the district.

“I think we’ve a really strong offer and the process of bidding and associated events will attract vital investment. This has been the experience of other past participants that we have spoken to.”

“It shows off the district to its best advantage and promotes us nationally and globally to investors if we win.

“This means more jobs and more opportunities for economic regeneration in Bradford. It’s clear that any investment we make at this stage will attract significant funds in the future.”

The bid for the status, which is awarded by the government every four years, is being led by a team including the University of Bradford, Bradford College and live arts company the Brick Box, as well as other organisations.

If Bradford is eventually successful in its bid, the council says it would play a major role in preparing the district by hosting major events and regenerating landmarks such as City Park, Cartwright Hall, the former Odeon cinema building, St George’s Hall and Cliffe Castle Museum and Park in Keighley.