Channel 4's Leeds job drive puts theory into practice and adds 'feather in the cap', says commerce chief

A Leeds business expert has said the Channel 4 broadcaster's move to the city will aid investment after the organisation announced a new recruitment drive - creating another "feather in the cap" for industry.

The broadcaster has revealed a wide range of jobs on offer currently and in the future ahead of its plans to set up at the Majestic building.

Mike Cartwright, policy and representation executive at the Leeds branch of the West Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It’s great to see that the announcement to transfer Channel 4’s HQ is moving from theory to practice.

"The scheme is being realised on the ground – bang in the heart of Leeds – and will enhance the city’s reputation and standing even further.

"We have a fantastic city, with a great offer in so many areas, and I’m sure that Channel 4 will have no shortage of top quality applicants wanting to join their ranks.

"We’re delighted, of course, to welcome the broadcaster to Leeds and it’s another feather in the cap that will aid inward investment, marketing and other business opportunities.”

The broadcaster wants to promote jobs which some may not have considered relevant to the broadcasting industry in its search for fresh talent, and is promoting its email alerts which update people about new roles.

These include roles in audience research, business affairs, data science, finance, human resources, digital, technology and more.

Although the broadcaster was unable to put a specific number on the amount of new jobs at this time, in the long-run some 200 to 250 roles will be based in Leeds

Leeds-based jobs which are currently being advertised include a social video director, a digital producer, a group pictures manager, two picture commissioner roles, two picture editors and a senior solutions architect, the latter of which focuses on providing support for Channel 4's suite of video streaming and other media products.

Opportunities which will be advertised in the coming months include research executives, analysts, listing editors, data engineers and scientists, human resources advisor and information security roles.