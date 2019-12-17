English Heritage to open historic Yorkshire properties on Boxing Day for the first time

English Heritage hope visitors will 'blow away the cobwebs' after making the decision to open some of their Yorkshire attractions on Boxing Day for the first time.

Among those open are Brodsworth Hall in Doncaster, Rievaulx Abbey in North Yorkshire, Scarborough Castle, Whitby Abbey and Clifford's Tower in York.

Over 20 English Heritage sites across the country are open on Boxing Day this year.

The organisation's historic properties director Liz Page said:-

“We hope that by opening a number of beautiful historic properties this Boxing Day we’re giving visitors an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the calm after the storm of Christmas Day where they can unwind and explore with their families.”

Opening times vary between sites.