Fountains Abbey to be illuminated for Fountains by Floodlight events this autumn

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Gardens will be open after dark this year for the annual illuminations.

The National Trust have arranged for the medieval abbey and World Heritage Site to be floodlit on Saturday and some Friday nights in October and early November.

Fountains Abbey at night

The light is perfect for photography and the yearly event is also popular with young families.

There will also be performances by local choirs in the abbey cellarium. The Mill Cafe will open late for the first time, and street food stalls will be trading in Mill Yard.

The attraction's general manager Justin Scully said:-

“Floodlighting is my favourite event of the year. It signals the start of glorious autumn colour, crunchy leaves underfoot and the seasonal light transforming the abbey and water gardens. I never tire of seeing the golden light dominating the night sky, shining up from the ruins.”

When are the illuminations?

October 5, 12, 19 and 26 (all Saturdays)

October 25 and November 1 (both Fridays)

5-9pm, last entry 8pm

How much are tickets?

£10 for adults and £5 for children. Entry is free for National Trust members.

What entertainment is on offer?

Choir performances start at 7pm each night.

Proper Pizzas, Pie & Tap and Toast & Hotdogs are serving gourmet street food with vegetarian and vegan options.

Dogs must be kept on a lead.