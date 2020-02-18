Frances Atkins and Yorke Arms awarded 3 AA rosettes just months after losing Michelin star

Just months after losing her Michelin star, Frances Akins has achieved three AA rosettes for the Yorke Arms at Ramsgill, North Yorkshire- putting it in the top ten per cent in the country.

While Michelin concentrates on standard of food, the AA takes in service and other factors when awarding its rosettes.

There are now seven restaurants in Yorkshire with three AA rosettes out of the 199 nationally.

“Establishments with three AA Rosettes are all outstanding restaurants achieving standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area,” say the AA.

The others are Joro, Sheffield, The Hare at Scawton, Horto at Rudding Park, Box Tree, Ilkley, the Black Swan Hotel Helmsley, The Forge at MIddleton Lodge and Yorebridge House near Leyburn.

There are just four restaurants in the county to hold four rosettes. They are: The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds, The Burlington at the Devonshire arms, The Black Swan at Oldstead and the Angel at Hetton. None hold the top accolade of five rosettes held by just 17 restaurants in the UK.

Awarding the rosettes this week AA inspectors said: “The Yorke Arms is a splendid restaurant with rooms, in a mouth-watering location. Mullioned windows look out over wonderful Dales views, bedrooms are superb, and the restaurant is a long-established foodie destination, with Frances Atkins’s bold, creative cooking a real draw. Seasonal menus showcase classical cookery with some confident modern flourishes, supported by a great wine list.

“Pumpkin is the star in an autumn starter, complemented by malt and an impressive verjus jelly. A pretty main course features vibrant carrot mousse and crisp artichoke, a great combination enhanced by the freshness of cucumber. Finish with the excellent ‘Celebration of chocolate’.

It will be some comfort to Atkins who lost the Michelin star she had held for 16 years in October.

She said at the time the loss of the star was an ‘opportunity.’

“It has been an honour and a privilege to recognised by Michelin during my career, but with change comes opportunity,” said Mrs Atkins.