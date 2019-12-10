Help needed to fix Hardcastle Crags’ famous stepping stones

National Trust rangers are appealing for specialists from across Yorkshire to help fix the Hardcastle Crags' famous stepping stones.

The stones, downstream from Gibson Mill in West Yorkshire, are popular with visitors but have become loose or tipped over in some places.

Rangers worked hard after Storm Desmond in 2015 to repair the other set of stepping stones, closer to the mill. This set aren’t as badly damaged, but some will need lifting and resetting in concrete to make them more secure.

While the stones are currently safe, the work will help future-proof them against winter storms.

There have been stepping stones across the river, Hebden Water, since Gibson Mill became a visitor attraction and holiday destination in the at the start of the 20th century. Early postcards show visitors enjoying the stepping stones in 1900.

National Trust Lead Ranger, Tom Harman said, “We know how popular these stones are and we want to make sure they can survive bad weather for the next few years.

"The stones have fallen over several times over the years, usually after high river levels when trees, logs and large branches are washed down and crash into the stones at force.

"The work involved to repair them is quite complicated, so we’re hoping a local specialist might be able to help out.”

Anyone wishing to help can email tom.harman@nationaltrust.org.uk for further information.