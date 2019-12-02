New Yorkshire bishop speaks of 'strong call from God'

The Reverend Canon Sophie Jelley has been announced as the seventh Bishop of Doncaster in the Church of England following the retirement of the Rt Rev Peter Burrows in September.

The Revd Canon Jelley will take over her new role having held the post of Director of Mission, Discipleship and Ministry in the Diocese of Durham and Canon Missioner at Durham Cathedral for four years.

Rev Canon Jelley said: “I am delighted to have been invited to become the next Bishop of Doncaster in the Diocese of Sheffield.

“I so look forward to getting to know the people of South Yorkshire and East Riding and to working with Bishop Pete and his team.

“I have sensed a strong call from God to this role in this particular place at this time with all the challenges and opportunities it brings.

"I have loved my years in Durham and will greatly miss the people of the North East in both Diocese and Cathedral.

"The Northern province has become ‘home’ and it will be a great privilege to continue to minster here and serve God through his church and wider community.”

The Rev Canon Jelley will be consecrated at York Minster in spring next year. Following her consecration, she will look to start her new role fully by Easter.

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu said: “I am delighted that Her Majesty The Queen has accepted the nomination of the Reverend Canon Sophie Jelley, from the Diocese of Durham, to the Suffragan See of Doncaster in the Diocese of Sheffield. Sophie has a real heart for mission and communities, helping people to connect with the good news of God in Jesus Christ.”

Rev Canon Jelley is married and has three children.