The Duchess of Cambridge with Sorayah Ahmad, 18 months old, during a visit to a Khidmat Centre.

Prince William and Kate's royal visit to Bradford in pictures

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held their first official engagement of the year yesterday when they visited Bradford.

Here is a round-up of some of the day's best pictures.

The royals in Bradford.
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a Khidmat Centre in Bradford.
Charlotte Graham/PA Wire.
pa
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a Khidmat Centre in Bradford to hear about the activities and workshops offered at the centre and the organisations that they support.
Charlotte Graham/PA Wire.
pa
The Duchess meets representatives from the UK Women's Muslim Council and women whose lives have benefited from the Curry Circle scheme.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Getty
