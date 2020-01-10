Roman visitor centre and 11-storey luxury apartment block could be built in York

Plans have been submitted for an 11-storey luxury apartment block and Roman visitor attraction to be built in York city centre.

The site will feature a “world-class” tourist attraction – to be named Eboracum – on the ground floor and basement, a shop, and 290 luxury residential apartments on the upper floors as well as a roof terrace.

An artists' impression of how the development could look. Credit: LDRS

If the Rougier Street scheme gets the green light, Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar will be demolished to make way for the development.

The plans were submitted by York-based developer North Star and York Archaeological Trust.

A spokesman commenting on the height of the new building said: “The plans have been revised following extensive consultation with the local community and all stakeholders, and we have leading heritage experts on our team advising us on the design and massing of the building.

“It has been designed to be an iconic building for York, whilst also fitting in with its sensitive surroundings.”

The application says surrounding buildings vary in height from three to nine storeys.

Developers say the scheme will add an extra £252m to the York economy over the next 30 years and create more than 450 jobs.